2019 Jeep Wrangler

31,816 KM

$49,982

+ tax & licensing
$49,982

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

2019 Jeep Wrangler

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara Local! Accident Free! LIfted!

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara Local! Accident Free! LIfted!

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

$49,982

+ taxes & licensing

31,816KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8076019
  Stock #: F4BB2U
  VIN: 1C4HJXEN8KW670036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 31,816 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Front air conditioning
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Smart Device Integration
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Heated Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
HD suspension
220 Amp Alternator
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Manual Transfer Case
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
3 Skid Plates
GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs)
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
880# Maximum Payload
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
81.4 L Fuel Tank
Running Boards
tinted windows
side steps
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Rear window wiper w/washer
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Flip-Up Rear Window
Black Wheel Well Trim and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

