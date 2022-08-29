2019 Jeep Wrangler

$50,988 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 8 2 7 K M Used Get Financing

F4RVRY VIN: 1C4HJXEG3KW671323

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Billet Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 64,827 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering Compass Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Front air conditioning Front centre armrest w/storage Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement HVAC -inc: Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Smart Device Integration Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage Illuminated Front Cupholder Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat Illuminated Rear Cupholder Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Sentry Key Immobilizer Safety Heated Mirrors Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Four Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler HD shock absorbers HD suspension Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs 220 Amp Alternator 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Manual Transfer Case Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Auto Locking Hubs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS 3 Skid Plates GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs) 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 81.4 L Fuel Tank 399.2 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Running Boards tinted windows side steps DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Black door handles Rear window wiper w/washer Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents Aluminum Spare Wheel Black Side Windows Trim Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Conventional Rear Cargo Access Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear Flip-Up Rear Window Tires: 275/65R18 All Season -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel Black Wheel Well Trim and Body-Coloured Fender Flares Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels Convenience Clock Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Fixed antenna 8 speakers 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Additional Features Anti-Starter aux audio input jack Driver Side Airbag Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Radio Data System and External Memory Control In-Dash Mounted Single CD Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

