$18,495+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Forte
EX+ Local Vehicle| Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel
2019 Kia Forte
EX+ Local Vehicle| Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel
Location
Birchwood Kia West
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4
204-888-4542
$18,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aurora Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 76,526 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of style and efficiency with this 2019 Kia Forte EX+. As a sleek and reliable sedan, it's ideal for urban commuters and small families alike.
- Aurora Black exterior paired with a sophisticated black interior
- Fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission
- Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Detection and RearView Monitor
- Heated leather steering wheel for luxurious comfort
- Cruise control with steering wheel controls for effortless highway driving
- Remote keyless entry with content theft system for added security
- Front-Wheel Drive for improved handling and performance
Vehicle Features
204-888-4542