Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating! Discover the perfect blend of style and efficiency with this 2019 Kia Forte EX+. As a sleek and reliable sedan, its ideal for urban commuters and small families alike. - Aurora Black exterior paired with a sophisticated black interior - Fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission - Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Detection and RearView Monitor - Heated leather steering wheel for luxurious comfort - Cruise control with steering wheel controls for effortless highway driving - Remote keyless entry with content theft system for added security - Front-Wheel Drive for improved handling and performance Experience the Birchwood Kia West difference today! Our transparent and efficient sales process ensures youll find the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Ready to take the next step? Book a test drive, start your purchase online, or contact us with any questions. Your ideal Kia Forte awaits! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program! Need more information? *Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter *Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca *Call us at (204) 888-4542 *Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied. *Additional fees may apply to select finance options. *Dealer Permit #4302 Dealer permit #4302

2019 Kia Forte

76,526 KM

Details Description Features

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Kia Forte

EX+ Local Vehicle| Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel

Watch This Vehicle
12154443

2019 Kia Forte

EX+ Local Vehicle| Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Contact Seller

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
76,526KM
VIN 3KPF54AD2KE118677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aurora Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 76,526 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating!
Discover the perfect blend of style and efficiency with this 2019 Kia Forte EX+. As a sleek and reliable sedan, it's ideal for urban commuters and small families alike.

- Aurora Black exterior paired with a sophisticated black interior
- Fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission
- Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Detection and RearView Monitor
- Heated leather steering wheel for luxurious comfort
- Cruise control with steering wheel controls for effortless highway driving
- Remote keyless entry with content theft system for added security
- Front-Wheel Drive for improved handling and performance

Experience the Birchwood Kia West difference today! Our transparent and efficient sales process ensures you'll find the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Ready to take the next step? Book a test drive, start your purchase online, or contact us with any questions. Your ideal Kia Forte awaits!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Need more information?
*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Call us at (204) 888-4542

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance options.
*Dealer Permit #4302
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

Interior

Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot Sensor
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

Used 2023 Kia Sportage EX Premium Local Vehicle | Low Kms | Advanced Safety | AWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Kia Sportage EX Premium Local Vehicle | Low Kms | Advanced Safety | AWD 22,134 KM $36,495 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Kia Soul EX Local Vehicle | No Accidents | Very Low Kms!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2025 Kia Soul EX Local Vehicle | No Accidents | Very Low Kms!! 340 KM $26,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Blazer True North Local Vehicle | Heated Seats | AWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Chevrolet Blazer True North Local Vehicle | Heated Seats | AWD 83,639 KM $31,599 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Kia West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Forte