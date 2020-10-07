Menu
2019 Kia Forte

48,664 KM

Details Description Features

$18,498

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Kia

204-269-1600

EX *Collision Free!*

Location

400-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

48,664KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,664 KM

Vehicle Description

*Collision free, small sedan! Features include wireless cell charger, heated steering wheel and front seats, backup camera, Apple Car Play/Android Auto and much more!* Shop from home with ease - book a contactless test drive where we will come to you, schedule a virtual vehicle walk-around, chat live with our sales team, view our entire current inventory and promotions, operating hours and much more - all at www.winnipegkia.com. We believe it is essential to continue our constant support for those needing to stay mobile. Whether it is sales, service or parts that you need - we are open and here for you, with rigorous safety precautions in place. We have a variety of purchase relief programs available, including don't pay for up to 120 days, $0 down, flexible finance rates and more (all O.A.C.). Let us show you the Winnipeg Kia difference. Contact us to verify vehicle availability, pricing and options. Vehicle price is plus GST & PST. Dealer Permit #10011.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
CVT Transmission
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration

