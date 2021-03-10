Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Kia Forte

25,354 KM

Details Description Features

$19,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,499

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Forte

2019 Kia Forte

EX Premium | Accident Free | UVO Telematics | Sunroof | Heated Seats | Leather |

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Forte

EX Premium | Accident Free | UVO Telematics | Sunroof | Heated Seats | Leather |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
Sale

$19,499

+ taxes & licensing

25,354KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6816560
  • Stock #: F3WUG8
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD6KE097882

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,354 KM

Vehicle Description

Kia Certified Ready!! Accident Free! Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
Power Adjustable Sunroof
Wireless Cell Charger
UVO Intelligence (w/ Satellite Radio)
Blind Spot Detection System
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Auto Emergency Braking (Low)
Lane Keep Assist
Driver Attention Alert
Aero Wipers
TPMS (High Line)
Dual-Zone Auto Climate Control
Power Driver Seat
Leather Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple Carplay
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Push Button Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Front Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio
USB Ports
1 Set of Keys
Block Heater Equipped

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Dual-zone auto climate control
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Rear center armrest w/cupholder
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Sliding center armrest
Lane Keeping Assist Lane Departure Warning
Wheels: 16" Machined-Finish Alloy
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Lane Keeping Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Front seat Height Adjusters
60/40 Rear Folding Seats
Power Windows (auto down DR)
Central Door Lock
Rear Seat Climate Ventilation
Satin Chrome Interior DR Handles
Interior Hydrographic Dash
Rear USB charger
Cloth Seats (A-Type)
Leather S/Wand Gear Shift Knob
Synthetic Leather Seats
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
4 Cyl Engine
Radio: AM/FM -inc: 8" display audio
Gasoline Fuel System
3.5" LCD supervision cluster and wireless cell charger

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

2017 Honda HR-V LX A...
 62,475 KM
$19,599 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 20,818 KM
$17,499 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Forte | Low...
 7,522 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory