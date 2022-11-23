2019 Kia Forte

$24,997 + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 1 4 4 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gravity Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 59,144 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs 120 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 53 L Fuel Tank 60-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control 4.89 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.0L MPI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT Transmission: Intelligent Variable Automatic Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Illuminated Vanity Mirrors glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Full Carpet Floor Covering Vinyl Door Trim Insert Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Safety Traction Control 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Locks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth 6 Speakers Window grid antenna Streaming Audio Convenience Intermittent Wipers Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Tire mobility kit Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Chrome Side Windows Trim Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Rear center armrest w/cupholder Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Sliding center armrest Lane Keeping Assist Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist Lane Keeping Assist Front seat Height Adjusters 60/40 Rear Folding Seats Power Windows (auto down DR) Central Door Lock Rear Seat Climate Ventilation Satin Chrome Interior DR Handles Interior Hydrographic Dash Cloth Seats (A-Type) Leather S/Wand Gear Shift Knob 4 Cyl Engine

