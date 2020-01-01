2019 Kia NIRO

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Automatic Transmission Front Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera MEMORY MIRRORS Harmon/Kardon Audio Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Wheels: 18" Alloy Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Distance Pacing Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) AUX and USB Connection Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot steering wheel audio controls and USB charger Radio: AM/FM/MP3/Satellite Radio -inc: AVN 4.0 w/8" LCD screen Android Auto plus Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.