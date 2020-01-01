Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Kia NIRO

59,009 KM

Details Description Features

$27,189

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,189

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2019 Kia NIRO

2019 Kia NIRO

SX Touring CLEAN CARFAX | LOADED

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia NIRO

SX Touring CLEAN CARFAX | LOADED

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 6296370
  3. 6296370
  4. 6296370
  5. 6296370
  6. 6296370
  7. 6296370
  8. 6296370
  9. 6296370
  10. 6296370
  11. 6296370
  12. 6296370
  13. 6296370
  14. 6296370
  15. 6296370
  16. 6296370
  17. 6296370
  18. 6296370
  19. 6296370
  20. 6296370
  21. 6296370
  22. 6296370
  23. 6296370
  24. 6296370
  25. 6296370
Contact Seller

$27,189

+ taxes & licensing

59,009KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6296370
  • Stock #: F3PF11
  • VIN: KNDCE3LC7K5226077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gravity Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3PF11
  • Mileage 59,009 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


2019 Kia Niro 1.6L I4 DGI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 6-Speed Dual Clutch FWD Blue

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Radio: AM/FM/MP3/Satellite Radio, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
rear window defogger
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Harmon/Kardon Audio
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Wheels: 18" Alloy
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Distance Pacing
Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
AUX and USB Connection
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
steering wheel audio controls and USB charger
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/Satellite Radio -inc: AVN 4.0 w/8" LCD screen
Android Auto plus Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2018 Toyota Tacoma S...
 32,877 KM
$42,748 + tax & lic
2019 Kia NIRO SX Tou...
 59,009 KM
$27,189 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 131,482 KM
$10,795 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory