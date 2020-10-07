2019 Kia Optima

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Automatic Transmission Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Telematics Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Wheels: 16" Alloy Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Emergency Sos Lane Keep Assist Lane Keeping Assist Lane Keep Assist Lane Departure Warning 8" Display Audio All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Driver Side Adjustable Seat Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System Radio: AM/FM/MP3 -inc: Bluetooth AUX/USB input and dual 12V charging ports

