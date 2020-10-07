Menu
2019 Kia Optima

40,691 KM

Details Description Features

$19,156

+ tax & licensing
$19,156

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2019 Kia Optima

2019 Kia Optima

LX+ | Lane Keep Assist | Blind Spot Detection | Heated Seats |

2019 Kia Optima

LX+ | Lane Keep Assist | Blind Spot Detection | Heated Seats |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Sale Price

$19,156

+ taxes & licensing

40,691KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5853105
  • Stock #: F3ADKT
  • VIN: 5XXGT4L33KG368838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3ADKT
  • Mileage 40,691 KM

Vehicle Description

Well equipped and ready for anything you throw at it! Do Not Miss This Car! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today!
Lane Keep Assist System
Foward Collision Avoidance
Blind Spot Detection
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rear Parking Sensors
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Attention Alert
High Beam Assist System
Android Auto
Apple Carplay
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Push Button Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Front Seats
Drivers Memory Seat
Power Adjustable Drivers Seat
Cruise Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Available SiriusXM Radio App
Power Folding Sideview Mirrors
USB Ports
1 Set of Keys

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Telematics
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Wheels: 16" Alloy
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Emergency Sos
Lane Keep Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Lane Keep Assist Lane Departure Warning
8" Display Audio
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 -inc: Bluetooth
AUX/USB input and dual 12V charging ports

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

