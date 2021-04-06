Menu
2019 Kia Optima

57,488 KM

Details Description

$18,887

+ tax & licensing
$18,887

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

LX*REVERSE CAMERA, Bluetooth, Heated Seats

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$18,887

+ taxes & licensing

57,488KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6856274
  • Stock #: 24884
  • VIN: 5XXGT4L30KG276215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,488 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 *****FINANCE the Kia Optima for only $17,887****** * APPLE CARPLAY,ANDROID AUTO,REMOTE START, REVERSE CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, AND WHEEL Enjoy the smooth ride, reliability and space in this 2019 KIA OPTIMA. Equipped with options such as APPLE CARPLAY,ANDROID AUTO,REMOTE START, REVERSE CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, and MORE! Call us today! On sale for $18,887 cash or JUST $17,887 FINANCED with dealer arranged financing OAC! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

1-866-715-3215
