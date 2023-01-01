Menu
2019 Kia Optima

99,805 KM

Details

$24,500

+ tax & licensing
$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2019 Kia Optima

2019 Kia Optima

LX+

2019 Kia Optima

LX+

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

99,805KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9840869
  • Stock #: 23144
  • VIN: 5XXGT4L33KG281408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Snow White Pearl]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,805 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

