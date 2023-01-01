2019 Kia Optima

$24,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 9 , 8 0 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9840869

9840869 Stock #: 23144

23144 VIN: 5XXGT4L33KG281408

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White[Snow White Pearl]

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 99,805 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.