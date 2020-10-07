2019 Kia Rio

Vehicle Features

Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls 4 Speakers Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Cargo shade

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Deluxe Wheel Covers Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Bluetooth hands-free connectivity Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input AUX and USB input ports and steering wheel mounted audio controls Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Satellite Stereo -inc: 5" display audio

