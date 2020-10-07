Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Kia Rio

23,500 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Rio

2019 Kia Rio

LX *Accident Free/Low Kilometers/Heated Steering*

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Rio

LX *Accident Free/Low Kilometers/Heated Steering*

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

  1. 5845530
  2. 5845530
  3. 5845530
  4. 5845530
  5. 5845530
  6. 5845530
  7. 5845530
  8. 5845530
  9. 5845530
  10. 5845530
  11. 5845530
  12. 5845530
  13. 5845530
  14. 5845530
  15. 5845530
  16. 5845530
  17. 5845530
  18. 5845530
  19. 5845530
  20. 5845530
  21. 5845530
  22. 5845530
  23. 5845530
  24. 5845530
  25. 5845530
  26. 5845530
  27. 5845530
  28. 5845530
  29. 5845530
  30. 5845530
  31. 5845530
  32. 5845530
  33. 5845530
  34. 5845530
  35. 5845530
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

23,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5845530
  • Stock #: F3M8GA
  • VIN: 3KPA25AB6KE215436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Radiant Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Steering, Bluetooth, And Heated Seats ! Do Not Miss This Affordable Hatch Back. Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia West In Point West Auto Park Today!
Heated Seats
Heated Steering
Voice Activated Bluetooth System
'Rear Back Up Camera
Accident Free
Low Kilometers
Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
4 Speakers
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Bluetooth hands-free connectivity
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
AUX and USB input ports and steering wheel mounted audio controls
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Satellite Stereo -inc: 5" display audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

2016 Kia Forte LX
 43,200 KM
$10,998 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 49,670 KM
$24,985 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sorento EX ...
 59,500 KM
$22,971 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory