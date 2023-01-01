Menu
2019 Kia Rio

90,981 KM

Details Description Features

$18,992

+ tax & licensing
$18,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2019 Kia Rio

2019 Kia Rio

LX Bluetooth | Heated Steering and Front Seats

2019 Kia Rio

LX Bluetooth | Heated Steering and Front Seats

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$18,992

+ taxes & licensing

90,981KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9792496
  • Stock #: F51PG4
  • VIN: 3KPA25AB3KE225728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour HYPER BLUE METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F51PG4
  • Mileage 90,981 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
2019 Kia Rio LX

Key Features and Safety Features
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Front Seats
- Bluetooth
- 4 Speaker Audio System
- Rearview Camera
- Automatic Headlights

And More!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your familys automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call us at 204-633-2420 or go to birchwoodhyundai.com to get started
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
4.06 axle ratio
90 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
45 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.6L GDI DOHC 16-Valve D-CVVT 4-Cylinder

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat and driver seat height adjuster
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Exterior

Spoiler
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Wheels: 17" Steel w/Full Covers
Wheels: 15" Steel w/Covers
Tires: P185/65R15 -inc: tire mobility kit
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

4 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Streaming Audio
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Satellite Stereo -inc: 5" display audio, Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, 4 speakers, AUX and USB input ports and steering wheel mounted audio controls

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
Deluxe Wheel Covers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Bluetooth hands-free connectivity
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Pwr assisted front vented disc/rear drum brakes
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
AUX and USB input ports and steering wheel mounted audio controls
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Satellite Stereo -inc: 5" display audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

