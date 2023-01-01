2019 Kia Rio

$18,992 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 0 , 9 8 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9792496

9792496 Stock #: F51PG4

F51PG4 VIN: 3KPA25AB3KE225728

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour HYPER BLUE METALLIC

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F51PG4

Mileage 90,981 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs 4.06 axle ratio 90 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 45 L Fuel Tank Engine: 1.6L GDI DOHC 16-Valve D-CVVT 4-Cylinder Safety Traction Control Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Keyless Entry Immobilizer tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Rear View Camera Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Full Carpet Floor Covering Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat and driver seat height adjuster FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Exterior Spoiler Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Wheels: 17" Steel w/Full Covers Wheels: 15" Steel w/Covers Tires: P185/65R15 -inc: tire mobility kit Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm 4 Speakers Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control Streaming Audio Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Satellite Stereo -inc: 5" display audio, Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, 4 speakers, AUX and USB input ports and steering wheel mounted audio controls Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Anti-Starter Deluxe Wheel Covers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Bluetooth hands-free connectivity Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Pwr assisted front vented disc/rear drum brakes Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off AUX and USB input ports and steering wheel mounted audio controls Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Satellite Stereo -inc: 5" display audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.