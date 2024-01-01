$25,288+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Sedona
LX+ | 6.99% OAC up to 84 Months!! |
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$25,288
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Merlot Metallic
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # F5UV61
- Mileage 85,955 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Trade | Clean CARFAX | 8 Passenger Seating | 7 inch Touch Screen | Bluetooth | Keyless Entry | Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration |
Discover family-friendly versatility with this 2019 Kia Sedona LX+! This accident-free minivan offers the perfect blend of comfort and practicality for your family adventures.
Key Features:
- Heated leather steering wheel for those chilly mornings
- Convenient power sliding doors for easy access
- Rear parking sensors to assist with tight spaces
- Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free communication
- Ample cargo space with flexible seating configurations
- Fuel-efficient 3.3L V6 engine for smooth performance
Experience the Birchwood difference today! Visit our showroom or explore our website to schedule a test drive. Our friendly team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect family vehicle. Don't miss this opportunity to own a reliable and well-equipped Kia Sedona your family's new favorite ride awaits!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Email Birchwood Chevrolet
