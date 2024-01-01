Menu
Local Trade | Clean CARFAX | 8 Passenger Seating | 7 inch Touch Screen | Bluetooth | Keyless Entry | Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration | Discover family-friendly versatility with this 2019 Kia Sedona LX+! This accident-free minivan offers the perfect blend of comfort and practicality for your family adventures. Key Features: - Heated leather steering wheel for those chilly mornings - Convenient power sliding doors for easy access - Rear parking sensors to assist with tight spaces - Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free communication - Ample cargo space with flexible seating configurations - Fuel-efficient 3.3L V6 engine for smooth performance Experience the Birchwood difference today! Visit our showroom or explore our website to schedule a test drive. Our friendly team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect family vehicle. Dont miss this opportunity to own a reliable and well-equipped Kia Sedona your familys new favorite ride awaits! All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report

2019 Kia Sedona

85,955 KM

$25,288

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Used
85,955KM
VIN KNDMB5C19K6471769

  • Exterior Colour Merlot Metallic
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # F5UV61
  • Mileage 85,955 KM

Local Trade | Clean CARFAX | 8 Passenger Seating | 7 inch Touch Screen | Bluetooth | Keyless Entry | Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration |
Discover family-friendly versatility with this 2019 Kia Sedona LX+! This accident-free minivan offers the perfect blend of comfort and practicality for your family adventures.

Key Features:

- Heated leather steering wheel for those chilly mornings
- Convenient power sliding doors for easy access
- Rear parking sensors to assist with tight spaces
- Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free communication
- Ample cargo space with flexible seating configurations
- Fuel-efficient 3.3L V6 engine for smooth performance

Experience the Birchwood difference today! Visit our showroom or explore our website to schedule a test drive. Our friendly team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect family vehicle. Don't miss this opportunity to own a reliable and well-equipped Kia Sedona your family's new favorite ride awaits!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
3.51 Axle Ratio
80 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,760 kgs (6,085 lbs)
Engine: 3.3L GDI 24-valve V6 DOHC w/D-CVVT -inc: Active ECO
90-Amp/Hr 850CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Apple CarPlay
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat, 2-way power driver lumbar, driver seat height adjuster, 8-way power passenger seat and front centre armrest w/storage
Passenger Seat
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Chrome Interior Accents
Analog Appearance

Clock

Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags

6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Bluetooth hands free connectivity
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 -inc: 7" display audio, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth hands free connectivity, 6 speakers, AUX and USB ports

AUX and USB ports
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Manual Fold Into Floor
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
RADIO: AM/FM/MP3 -INC: 7" DISPLAY AUDIO

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

