Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Kia Sedona

29,251 KM

Details Description Features

$27,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,980

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Sedona

2019 Kia Sedona

SX *Accident Free/Power Doors/Moon Roof*

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Sedona

SX *Accident Free/Power Doors/Moon Roof*

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

  1. 5588619
  2. 5588619
  3. 5588619
  4. 5588619
  5. 5588619
  6. 5588619
  7. 5588619
  8. 5588619
  9. 5588619
  10. 5588619
  11. 5588619
  12. 5588619
  13. 5588619
  14. 5588619
  15. 5588619
  16. 5588619
  17. 5588619
  18. 5588619
  19. 5588619
  20. 5588619
  21. 5588619
  22. 5588619
  23. 5588619
  24. 5588619
  25. 5588619
  26. 5588619
  27. 5588619
  28. 5588619
  29. 5588619
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$27,980

+ taxes & licensing

29,251KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5588619
  • Stock #: F3ANZT
  • VIN: KNDMC5C12K6552187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aurora Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3ANZT
  • Mileage 29,251 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Moon Roof, Power Doors, Heated Steering, And Only 29,000 kms ! Book Your Test Drive Today Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia West In Point West Auto Park Today
Power Moon Roof
Power Doors
Heated Seats
Heated Steering
Blind Spot Detection
UVO Technology Package
Accident Free
Local Vehicle


Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Brake Assist
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Wheels: 18" Machined-Finish Alloy
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Rear Driver Side Power Sliding Doors
Rear Passenger Power Side Sliding Doors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

2020 Chevrolet Trax ...
 168 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Accent ...
 91,000 KM
$9,994 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento LX ...
 55,255 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory