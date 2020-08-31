Menu
2019 Kia Sedona

39,694 KM

Details Description Features

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2019 Kia Sedona

2019 Kia Sedona

SX *Local Vehicle/Power Doors/Moon Roof*

2019 Kia Sedona

SX *Local Vehicle/Power Doors/Moon Roof*

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Sale Price

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

39,694KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5724525
  • Stock #: F3B541
  • VIN: KNDMC5C12K6552190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3B541
  • Mileage 39,694 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Moon Roof, Power Doors, Heated Steering, And Only 29,000 kms ! Book Your Test Drive Today Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia West In Point West Auto Park Today
Power Moon Roof
Power Doors
Heated Seats
Heated Steering
Blind Spot Detection
UVO Technology Package
Accident Free
Local Vehicle


Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Wheels: 18" Machined-Finish Alloy
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Rear Driver Side Power Sliding Doors
Rear Passenger Power Side Sliding Doors

