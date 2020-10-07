Menu
2019 Kia Sedona

38,000 KM

Details

$27,450

+ tax & licensing
$27,450

+ taxes & licensing

West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

2019 Kia Sedona

2019 Kia Sedona

SX *POWER SLIDING DOORS - SUNROOF - APPLE CARPLAY*

2019 Kia Sedona

SX *POWER SLIDING DOORS - SUNROOF - APPLE CARPLAY*

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

$27,450

+ taxes & licensing

38,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5865303
  • Stock #: 509776
  • VIN: kndmc5c14k6509776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 509776
  • Mileage 38,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*EXTRA CLEAN BC VEHICLE - CLEAN HISTORY NO ACCIDENTS* Save thousands on this well equipped family hauler! Options include power sliding doors, power lift-gate, power heated seats, power sunroof, leather wrapped heated steering wheel with audio controls, LCD touchscreen display with rear-view camera, voice activated Bluetooth, Apple Carplay/Android Auto/Google Maps, wireless charging station, park-assist sensors, blind spot and cross traffic alert, remote keyless entry with push-button start, tri-zone climate control, traction control, alloy wheels, remote USB ports and more! Payments start as low as $92 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 84 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $6184.23 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Lane Departure Warning
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

