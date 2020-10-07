2019 Kia Sedona

+ taxes & licensing
204-831-5005
2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
*EXTRA CLEAN BC VEHICLE - CLEAN HISTORY NO ACCIDENTS* Save thousands on this well equipped family hauler! Options include power sliding doors, power lift-gate, power heated seats, power sunroof, leather wrapped heated steering wheel with audio controls, LCD touchscreen display with rear-view camera, voice activated Bluetooth, Apple Carplay/Android Auto/Google Maps, wireless charging station, park-assist sensors, blind spot and cross traffic alert, remote keyless entry with push-button start, tri-zone climate control, traction control, alloy wheels, remote USB ports and more! Payments start as low as $92 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 84 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $6184.23 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038
