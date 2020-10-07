2019 Kia Sedona

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Power Sliding Doors Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Dual Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats 3RD ROW SEATING Power Adjustable Seat Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Auxiliary 12v Outlet Lane Departure Warning Heated Exterior Mirrors Collision Avoidance System Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.