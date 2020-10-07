2019 Kia Sedona

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Automatic Transmission Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Android Auto Apple CarPlay Comfort rear air conditioning Front air conditioning Windows rear window defogger Seating 3RD ROW SEATING HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Power Folding Mirrors Keyless Start Heated Leather Steering Wheel Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror AUX and USB ports Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Bluetooth hands free connectivity Wheels: 17" Alloy Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors 8 Spd Automatic Transmission 6 Cyl V6 Engine Gasoline Fuel System RADIO: AM/FM/MP3 -INC: 7" DISPLAY AUDIO

