2019 Kia Sedona

33,574 KM

Details Description Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2019 Kia Sedona

2019 Kia Sedona

LX | Accident Free | 8 Seater | Android Auto | Apple Carplay |

2019 Kia Sedona

LX | Accident Free | 8 Seater | Android Auto | Apple Carplay |

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Sale Price

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

33,574KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6060840
  • Stock #: F3AZ72
  • VIN: KNDMB5C1XK6499354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3AZ72
  • Mileage 33,574 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free! Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
8 Seating Capacity
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple Carplay
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Front Seats
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio
USB Ports
1 Set of Keys

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
rear air conditioning
Front air conditioning
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
AUX and USB ports
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Bluetooth hands free connectivity
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
RADIO: AM/FM/MP3 -INC: 7" DISPLAY AUDIO

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

