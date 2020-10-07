+ taxes & licensing
204-888-4542
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4
204-888-4542
+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada One Owner
2019 Kia Sedona SX V6 8-Speed Automatic FWD Silky Silver
8 Passenger Seating, Air Conditioning, Alloy Rims, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Apple Car Play, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Front dual zone A/C, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry.
Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!
No trade turned away!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4