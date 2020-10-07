Menu
2019 Kia Sedona

24,792 KM

Details Description Features

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

SX Sunroof | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Apple CarPlay

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

24,792KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6200922
  • Stock #: F39CF6
  • VIN: KNDMC5C19K6509773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F39CF6
  • Mileage 24,792 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada One Owner


2019 Kia Sedona SX V6 8-Speed Automatic FWD Silky Silver

8 Passenger Seating, Air Conditioning, Alloy Rims, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Apple Car Play, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Front dual zone A/C, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry.
Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Wheels: 18" Machined-Finish Alloy
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Rear Driver Side Power Sliding Doors
Rear Passenger Power Side Sliding Doors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

