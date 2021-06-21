2019 Kia Sedona

$23,899 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7486704

7486704 Stock #: F4521K

F4521K VIN: KNDMA5C11K6444021

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ultra Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4521K

Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Front Bucket Seats Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Deluxe Wheel Covers Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors 8 Spd Automatic Transmission 6 Cyl V6 Engine Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.