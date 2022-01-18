2019 Kia Sedona

$27,766 + taxes & licensing 9 2 , 3 4 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8144380

8144380 Stock #: F4CR47

F4CR47 VIN: KNDMB5C18K6464411

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 92,346 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 3.51 Axle Ratio 80 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,760 kgs (6,085 lbs) Engine: 3.3L GDI 24-valve V6 DOHC w/D-CVVT -inc: Active ECO 90-Amp/Hr 850CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Wheels w/Silver Accents Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Wheels: 17" Alloy Power Sliding Rear Doors Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Tires: P235/65R17 Low Rolling Resistance -inc: temporary spare tire Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Cruise Control Trip Computer rear window defogger Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Locking glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat, 2-way power driver lumbar, driver seat height adjuster, 8-way power passenger seat and front centre armrest w/storage Passenger Seat Leather Gear Shifter Material Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Chrome Interior Accents Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Stability Control Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Tire Pressure Monitor Child safety rear door locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Convenience Keyless Entry Power Options Power Locks Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation Radio: AM/FM/MP3 -inc: 7" display audio, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth hands free connectivity, 6 speakers, AUX and USB ports Seating Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver Additional Features Hard Disk Drive Media Storage AUX and USB ports Headlights-Automatic Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent Air Bag-Frontal-Driver Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Bag-Side Head-Front Air Bag-Side Head-Rear Air Conditioning-Front Audio-AM/FM Stereo Audio-Aux Input Mirror(s)-Heated Mirror(s)-Power Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seat(s)-Heated Front Seat-Power Driver Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Audio Controls Steering Wheel-Leather Tire-Temporary Spare Windows-Power Wipers-Intermittent Air Bag-Side Body-Front Audio-MP3 Player Seat Trim-Cloth Windows-Deep Tinted Tire-Front-All-Season Tire-Rear-All-Season Seat-3rd Row Bluetooth hands free connectivity Parking Aid Sensor Telephone-Bluetooth Connection Door-Sliding-Rear Driver Side Door-Sliding-Rear Passenger Side Mirrors-Integrated Turn Signals Mirrors-Power Folding RADIO: AM/FM/MP3 -INC: 7" DISPLAY AUDIO Air Conditioning-Rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.