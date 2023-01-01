2019 Kia Sorento

$29,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 6 , 8 0 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10381029

10381029 Stock #: 6013A

6013A VIN: 5XYPGDA55KG594660

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Stock # 6013A

Mileage 46,802 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Steering Wheel Audio Controls Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Spoiler Privacy Glass Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Options POWER SEAT Safety Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Convenience Intermittent Wipers Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Cloth Interior Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.