$29,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
204-284-7650
2019 Kia Sorento
2019 Kia Sorento
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
46,802KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10381029
- Stock #: 6013A
- VIN: 5XYPGDA55KG594660
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Stock # 6013A
- Mileage 46,802 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Exterior
Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Safety
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9