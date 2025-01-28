Menu
Account
Sign In
Hey friend, As Canadians, we are thankful for the 30-day reprieve from the U.S. tariffs. The delay gives us a brief opportunity to act before the uncertainty of March 1 arrives. If these 25% tariffs had been implemented todayor if they do come next monthnew vehicle prices would spike dramatically. That, in turn, would intensify the shortage of affordable used vehicles, sending prices even higher. Weve already been feeling the pressure. As of January 28, 2025, the average used car price in Canada has climbed to $34,500, with just 220,000 used vehicles available nationwide (source: Canadian Black Book). This time of year already sees natural demand increases, and any disruption in supply will only make affordability worse. A Wake-Up Call for Canadians This tariff delay is a wake-up call. If we want to protect our economy, our communities, and our ability to find affordable vehicles, we need to stand together, shop local, and support Canadian businesses. At Ride Time, we are holding the line on pricing for as long as we can, but we simply cannot predict what will happen after March 1. What Were Doing to Keep Prices Down - Markdowns on over 100 vehicles, most under $30,000. - $0 down, instant approvals, and No Payments for 90 Days OAC. - Top trade-in values to help you get the most for your current vehicle. - Canadian-owned, family-run business focused on keeping vehicles affordable. Now is the Time to Act This 30-day window is an opportunity, but it wont last forever. - Text us at 204-813-6507 - Shop online at fast.ridetime.ca - Visit us in person or chat with us on Facebook Messenger The future is uncertain, but one thing is clearCanadians need to support Canadians. Shop local, stand together, and act before these savings disappear. DLR 4080

2019 Kia Sorento

50,252 KM

Details Description

$30,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Kia Sorento

SXL Limited

Watch This Vehicle
12157953

2019 Kia Sorento

SXL Limited

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

Contact Seller

$30,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
50,252KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPKDA54KG516773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown[Dragon Brown Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25019A
  • Mileage 50,252 KM

Vehicle Description

Hey friend, As Canadians, we are thankful for the 30-day reprieve from the U.S. tariffs. The delay gives us a brief opportunity to act before the uncertainty of March 1 arrives. If these 25% tariffs had been implemented todayor if they do come next monthnew vehicle prices would spike dramatically. That, in turn, would intensify the shortage of affordable used vehicles, sending prices even higher. Weve already been feeling the pressure. As of January 28, 2025, the average used car price in Canada has climbed to $34,500, with just 220,000 used vehicles available nationwide (source: Canadian Black Book). This time of year already sees natural demand increases, and any disruption in supply will only make affordability worse. A Wake-Up Call for Canadians This tariff delay is a wake-up call. If we want to protect our economy, our communities, and our ability to find affordable vehicles, we need to stand together, shop local, and support Canadian businesses. At Ride Time, we are holding the line on pricing for as long as we can, but we simply cannot predict what will happen after March 1. What Were Doing to Keep Prices Down - Markdowns on over 100 vehicles, most under $30,000. - $0 down, instant approvals, and No Payments for 90 Days OAC. - Top trade-in values to help you get the most for your current vehicle. - Canadian-owned, family-run business focused on keeping vehicles affordable. Now is the Time to Act This 30-day window is an opportunity, but it wont last forever. - Text us at 204-813-6507 - Shop online at fast.ridetime.ca - Visit us in person or chat with us on Facebook Messenger The future is uncertain, but one thing is clearCanadians need to support Canadians. Shop local, stand together, and act before these savings disappear. DLR 4080

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ride Time

Used 2023 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 9,271 KM $46,500 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 57,706 KM $44,500 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Lincoln MKZ Reserve for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Lincoln MKZ Reserve 32,506 KM $34,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Ride Time

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Sorento