Menu
Account
Sign In
We have temporarily moved! We are just down the street at 810 Regent Ave. West. We are building a brand new Birchwood Kia Regent! Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: Free CARFAX history report A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery Birchwood Certified Inspection Service records if available Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model. Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why were the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba! Dealer permit #4176 Dealer permit #4176

2019 Kia Sorento

84,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,883

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Kia Sorento

EX 2.4

Watch This Vehicle
12645699

2019 Kia Sorento

EX 2.4

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Contact Seller

$24,883

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
84,000KM
VIN 5XYPHDA38KG527191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We have temporarily moved! We are just down the street at 810 Regent Ave. West. We are building a brand new Birchwood Kia Regent!
Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:

Free CARFAX history report
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Service records if available

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model.

Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

Dealer permit #4176
Dealer permit #4176

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down

Additional Features

Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

Used 2018 Kia Soul EX+ Low Kilometers | Heated Seats | BackUp Cam for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Kia Soul EX+ Low Kilometers | Heated Seats | BackUp Cam 50,124 KM $16,889 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Murano Platinum Local Vehicle | Heated Seats | BackUp Cam for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Nissan Murano Platinum Local Vehicle | Heated Seats | BackUp Cam 120,781 KM $19,465 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Telluride SX Clean CARFAX | Local | BackUp Cam for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Kia Telluride SX Clean CARFAX | Local | BackUp Cam 117,672 KM $35,949 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,883

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2019 Kia Sorento