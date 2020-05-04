Menu
2019 Kia Sorento

LX *HEATED SEATS - APPLE CARPLAY - REAR CAMERA*

2019 Kia Sorento

LX *HEATED SEATS - APPLE CARPLAY - REAR CAMERA*

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 43,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4982400
  • Stock #: 587776
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA32KG587776
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*UNBEATABLE VALUE - CLEAN HISTORY NO ACCIDENTS - ALL-WHEEL DRIVE* Well equipped with heated seats, wireless charging pad, touch-screen LCD display with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto/Google Maps, rear-view camera, voice activated Bluetooth, leather wrapped heated steering wheel with audio controls, traction control, smart-key with push-button start and remote keyless entry, remote USB ports, alloy wheels, All-Wheel drive stability for our Manitoba winters and much more including Kia`s outstanding 5 year/100,000km comprehensive warranty! Payments start as low as $77 a week* with $0 down. **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free at 1-888-313-3069 for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 84 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $5172.96 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • tinted windows
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

