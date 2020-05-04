2019 Kia Sorento

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
*UNBEATABLE VALUE - CLEAN HISTORY NO ACCIDENTS - ALL-WHEEL DRIVE* Well equipped with heated seats, wireless charging pad, touch-screen LCD display with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto/Google Maps, rear-view camera, voice activated Bluetooth, leather wrapped heated steering wheel with audio controls, traction control, smart-key with push-button start and remote keyless entry, remote USB ports, alloy wheels, All-Wheel drive stability for our Manitoba winters and much more including Kia`s outstanding 5 year/100,000km comprehensive warranty! Payments start as low as $77 a week* with $0 down. **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free at 1-888-313-3069 for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 84 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $5172.96 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038
