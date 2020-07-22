Menu
2019 Kia Sorento

51,292 KM

Details Description Features

$22,889

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

LX | Accident Free | AWD | Heated Steering | Rear View Camera |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Sale Price

51,292KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5470505
  • Stock #: F38T1T
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA34KG549577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Metallic
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F38T1T
  • Mileage 51,292 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, Smartphone Connectivity, And All Wheel Drive! Do Not Miss This Car! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today!
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple Carplay
All Wheel Drive
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Push Button Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection

Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay- No Hidden Fees Or Charges!
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
WWW.BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Keyless Start
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
AUX and USB input ports
steering wheel audio controls and 6 speakers
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 -inc: 7" display audio w/rearview camera
Gasoline Fuel System

