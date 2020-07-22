2019 Kia Sorento

+ taxes & licensing
204-888-4542
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4
204-888-4542
+ taxes & licensing
Heated Steering, Apple Car Play With Bluetooth, And Heated Seats. Ultra Low Payments Combined With Features Make This Sorento A Easy Choice ! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia West In Point West Auto Park Today!
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple Carplay
All Wheel Drive
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Push Button Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio
USB Ports
All of our purchases comes with the following
Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!
No trade turned away!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4