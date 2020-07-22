Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Kia Sorento

55,255 KM

Details Description Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Sorento

2019 Kia Sorento

LX AWD*Accident Free/Heated Steering*

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Sorento

LX AWD*Accident Free/Heated Steering*

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

  1. 5516061
  2. 5516061
  3. 5516061
  4. 5516061
  5. 5516061
  6. 5516061
  7. 5516061
  8. 5516061
  9. 5516061
  10. 5516061
  11. 5516061
  12. 5516061
  13. 5516061
  14. 5516061
  15. 5516061
  16. 5516061
  17. 5516061
  18. 5516061
  19. 5516061
  20. 5516061
  21. 5516061
  22. 5516061
  23. 5516061
  24. 5516061
  25. 5516061
  26. 5516061
  27. 5516061
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

55,255KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5516061
  • Stock #: F38T2P
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA32KG550131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F38T2P
  • Mileage 55,255 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Steering, Apple Car Play With Bluetooth, And Heated Seats. Ultra Low Payments Combined With Features Make This Sorento A Easy Choice ! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia West In Point West Auto Park Today!
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple Carplay
All Wheel Drive
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Push Button Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio
USB Ports


All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Automatic Transmission
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

2019 Chrysler 300 30...
 28,818 KM
$30,331 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento LX
 46,589 KM
$22,980 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 77,734 KM
$21,760 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory