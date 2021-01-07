Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Kia Sorento

32,257 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Sorento

2019 Kia Sorento

LX V6 Premium | Accident Free | 7 Seater | Dual Climate | UVO Telematics |

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Sorento

LX V6 Premium | Accident Free | 7 Seater | Dual Climate | UVO Telematics |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
Sale

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

32,257KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6489969
  • Stock #: F3TGEX
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA54KG444068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,257 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare V6 Sorento! Locally Owned & Serviced! Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
3.3L V6 Engine
8 Speed Automatic Transmission
7 Seating Capacity
Tow Capable
UVO Telematics System
Wireless Charging Pad
Fog Lights
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple Carplay
All Wheel Drive
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Push Button Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Front Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Overhead sunglass holder
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
SMART KEY
Rear View Camera
Cabin Air Filter
Cloth Interior
Push Button Ignition
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Leather Steering Wheel & Shift Knob
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
AUX and USB input ports
steering wheel audio controls and 6 speakers
Express Up/Down Driver Window
Map & vanity mirror lights
Automatic de-fog system
Keyless entry (w/panic feature)
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 -inc: 7" display audio w/rearview camera
Gasoline Fuel System
Height Adjusting Driver Seat
10-way power driver seat (w/ 2-way lumbar)
Automatic temperature control (dual-zone)
Rear climate ventilation (2nd Row )
YES Essentials® stain guard
40:20:40 split 2nd row seat
3rd Row Climate Controls
Clean Air Electronic Air Filtration
3rd Row Seats (7-passenger)
50:50 fold-Into-floor 3rd row seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

2013 Volvo S60 T5 | ...
 186,000 KM
$8,499 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Journey S...
 138,185 KM
$4,170 + tax & lic
2006 Kia Rio Rio5 EX...
 122,147 KM
$2,754 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory