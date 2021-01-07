2019 Kia Sorento

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Overhead sunglass holder Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Starter SMART KEY Rear View Camera Cabin Air Filter Cloth Interior Push Button Ignition Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Heated Leather Steering Wheel Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Wheels: 17" Alloy Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Leather Steering Wheel & Shift Knob Android Auto/Apple CarPlay AUX and USB input ports steering wheel audio controls and 6 speakers Express Up/Down Driver Window Map & vanity mirror lights Automatic de-fog system Keyless entry (w/panic feature) All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Radio: AM/FM/MP3 -inc: 7" display audio w/rearview camera Gasoline Fuel System Height Adjusting Driver Seat 10-way power driver seat (w/ 2-way lumbar) Automatic temperature control (dual-zone) Rear climate ventilation (2nd Row ) YES Essentials® stain guard 40:20:40 split 2nd row seat 3rd Row Climate Controls Clean Air Electronic Air Filtration 3rd Row Seats (7-passenger) 50:50 fold-Into-floor 3rd row seats

