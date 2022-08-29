$32,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Sorento
LX | CLEAN CARFAX | HEATED SEATS & STEERING | APPLE CARPLAY |
Location
St James Volkswagen
670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1
- Listing ID: 9147121
- Stock #: 230051
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Graphite Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 44,094 KM
Vehicle Description
* Clean Carfax * Local One Owner * All Wheel Drive * Keyless Entry w/ Push To Start * Apple CarPlay / Android Auto * Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel * Backup Camera * Cruise Control * Drive Mode Select * Hill-Assist control * Cloth Seats * Heated Front Seats * Climate Control * 7-Inch Touchscreen Display * AM / FM / Satellite Radio * Bluetooth * USB Input * Auxiliary Input * Wireless Phone Charger * Power Adjustable Heated Side Mirrors * LED Daytime Running Headlights * Rear Spoiler * All Weather Mats
Vehicle Features
