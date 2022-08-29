Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Kia Sorento

44,094 KM

Details Description Features

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Sorento

2019 Kia Sorento

LX | CLEAN CARFAX | HEATED SEATS & STEERING | APPLE CARPLAY |

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Sorento

LX | CLEAN CARFAX | HEATED SEATS & STEERING | APPLE CARPLAY |

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

Contact Seller

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

44,094KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9147121
  • Stock #: 230051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,094 KM

Vehicle Description

* Clean Carfax * Local One Owner * All Wheel Drive * Keyless Entry w/ Push To Start * Apple CarPlay / Android Auto * Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel * Backup Camera * Cruise Control * Drive Mode Select * Hill-Assist control * Cloth Seats * Heated Front Seats * Climate Control * 7-Inch Touchscreen Display * AM / FM / Satellite Radio * Bluetooth * USB Input * Auxiliary Input * Wireless Phone Charger * Power Adjustable Heated Side Mirrors * LED Daytime Running Headlights * Rear Spoiler * All Weather Mats

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Graphite Metallic
BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From St James Volkswagen

2018 Mazda CX-3 GT
 74,563 KM
$31,900 + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Golf...
 25,005 KM
$30,900 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Altima 2...
 92,608 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

Call Dealer

204-788-XXXX

(click to show)

204-788-1100

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory