2019 Kia Sorento

- Listing ID: 9215296
- Stock #: F4TC9C
- VIN: 5XYPHDA37KG580822
-
Exterior Colour
Ebony Black
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
-
Mileage
119,534 KM
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
54-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,340 kgs (5,159 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Black grille w/chrome surround
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/2-way driver lumbar and height-adjustable driver seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
steering wheel audio controls and 6 speakers
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 -inc: 7" display audio w/rearview camera
