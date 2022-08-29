2019 Kia Sorento

$31,758 + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 0 8 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9266743

9266743 Stock #: F4TVJ8

F4TVJ8 VIN: 5XYPGDA5XKG491850

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blaze Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 33,081 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes All Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 71 L Fuel Tank Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Dual covered visor vanity mirrors Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Full Carpet Floor Covering Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Internal Memory Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Wheels w/Silver Accents Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Wheels: 17" Alloy Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Tires: 235/65R17 Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather Android Auto/Apple CarPlay AUX and USB input ports steering wheel audio controls and 6 speakers Radio: AM/FM/MP3 -inc: 7" display audio w/rearview camera

