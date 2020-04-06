2019 Kia Soul

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
*FOR EVERYONE`S HEALTH AND SAFETY OUR SHOWROOM IS TEMPORARILY AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE DIRECT ALL SALES INQUIRIES ONLINE AND WE'LL BE HAPPY TO ASSIST YOU!* *JUST IN AND PRICED TO SELL - CLEAN HISTORY NO ACCIDENTS* This sporty hatchback features an LCD touchscreen display with rear-view camera, voice activated Bluetooth, heated seats & steering wheel, remote keyless entry, satellite radio, remote USB ports, power heated mirrors, steering wheel audio controls, fog lamps, alloy wheels, traction control, adjustable drive mode and much more! Outstanding fuel economy and loads of interior cargo space! Payments start as low as $60 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! We also offer straight forward pricing....No hidden fees, No deceiving finance credit, No trade required, No money down to get our advertised price....WHAT A RELIEF! Buy with confidence at West Coast Motors.....new Provincial Safety inspection, full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options. Call us toll free at 1-888-313-3069 for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 84 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $4048.73 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038
