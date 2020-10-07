Menu
2019 Kia Soul

15,344 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2019 Kia Soul

2019 Kia Soul

EX | Heated Seats | Rearview Camera | Bluetooth |

2019 Kia Soul

EX | Heated Seats | Rearview Camera | Bluetooth |

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

15,344KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6113655
  • Stock #: F3P2FF
  • VIN: KNDJP3A50K7652638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wild Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3P2FF
  • Mileage 15,344 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Front Seats
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio
USB Ports

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection


Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather

