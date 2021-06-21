Menu
2019 Kia Soul

48,154 KM

Details Description

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2019 Kia Soul

2019 Kia Soul

LX AUTO, LOADED, BACKUP CAM

2019 Kia Soul

LX AUTO, LOADED, BACKUP CAM

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

48,154KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7360703
  • Stock #: 0297
  • VIN: KNDJN2A24K7650297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 0297
  • Mileage 48,154 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 KIA SOUL LX

BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, 5 PASSENGER, CLOTH SEATS, POWER MIRRORS YES, ABS, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER STEERING, AIR BAG, FLOOR MATS, POWER WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONING, HARD TOP, REAR WIPER, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, HEATED MIRRORS, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT, MP3 CAPABILITY, SIDE BOTH AIR BAGS, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT YES, POWER LOCKS, TRACTION CONTROL, AM/FM, POWER MIRRORS
___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

