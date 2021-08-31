Menu
2019 Kia Soul

14,479 KM

Details Description Features

$24,845

+ tax & licensing
$24,845

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2019 Kia Soul

2019 Kia Soul

EX Premium | Accident Free | Low Km's | Panoramic Sunroof | Leather | Heated Steering | Rearview Camera |

2019 Kia Soul

EX Premium | Accident Free | Low Km's | Panoramic Sunroof | Leather | Heated Steering | Rearview Camera |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Sale

$24,845

+ taxes & licensing

14,479KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7756512
  • Stock #: F484EE
  • VIN: KNDJP3A56K7698149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caribbean Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 14,479 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free! Very Low Kilometres! Rare Vehicle! Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
Panoramic Sunroof
18 Machined-Finish Alloy Wheels
Blind-Spot Detection
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Leather Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple Carplay
Touchscreen Display
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Push Button Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning
Power Driver Seat (w/ Lumbar)
Heated Front Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio App
USB Ports
1 Set of Keys
Block Heater Capable

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Audio Aux Input
SiriusXM satellite radio (3 month subscription)
USB and aux input ports
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 -inc: 5" audio display
Bluetooth wireless technology w/voice activation and steering wheel mounted audio controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

