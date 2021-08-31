2019 Kia Soul

Sale $24,845 + taxes & licensing 1 4 , 4 7 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7768038

7768038 Stock #: F484EE

F484EE VIN: KNDJP3A56K7698149

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Caribbean Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 14,479 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Heated Leather Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Powertrain Automatic Transmission Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag 6 spd automatic transmission Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Audio Aux Input SiriusXM satellite radio (3 month subscription) USB and aux input ports 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System Radio: AM/FM/MP3 -inc: 5" audio display Bluetooth wireless technology w/voice activation and steering wheel mounted audio controls

