2019 Kia Soul EX No Accidents | 1 Owner | Heated Seats

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Onyx

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 40,500 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Tow/Haul Mode Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar 110 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine: 2.0L GDI I4 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: drive mode select system 3.96 Axle Ratio 48-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 54 L Fuel Tank Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Black grille w/chrome surround Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Wheels: 17" Alloy Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Hill Descent Control Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Interior Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 3 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Powertrain Automatic Transmission Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Lock up torque converter ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag 6 spd automatic transmission Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror sequential shift mode 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive console mounted shift lever transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer SiriusXM satellite radio (3 month subscription) USB and aux input ports Radio: AM/FM/MP3 -inc: 5" audio display Bluetooth wireless technology w/voice activation and steering wheel mounted audio controls

