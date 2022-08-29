Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Kia Soul

40,500 KM

Details Description Features

$26,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,994

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Soul

2019 Kia Soul

EX No Accidents | 1 Owner | Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Soul

EX No Accidents | 1 Owner | Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

  1. 9187327
  2. 9187327
  3. 9187327
  4. 9187327
  5. 9187327
  6. 9187327
  7. 9187327
  8. 9187327
  9. 9187327
  10. 9187327
  11. 9187327
  12. 9187327
  13. 9187327
  14. 9187327
  15. 9187327
  16. 9187327
  17. 9187327
  18. 9187327
  19. 9187327
  20. 9187327
  21. 9187327
  22. 9187327
  23. 9187327
  24. 9187327
  25. 9187327
  26. 9187327
Contact Seller

$26,994

+ taxes & licensing

40,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9187327
  • Stock #: F4RRP5
  • VIN: KNDJP3A58K7684009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,500 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents!
One Owner!
Great Condition!

Visit us online or in-person to schedule your test drive!
Key Features

- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- 5 Inch Touch Screen Infotainment
- Bluetooth
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Heated Sideview Mirrors
- Rearview Camera
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control

and more!

Experience is Everything at Birchwood KIA West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba KIA Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Buying a car should be fun! Come have fun with us!

Open 24 hours a day at birchwoodkiawest.ca
DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Tow/Haul Mode
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 2.0L GDI I4
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: drive mode select system
3.96 Axle Ratio
48-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
54 L Fuel Tank
Fog Lights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Automatic Transmission
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Lock up torque converter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
sequential shift mode
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive
console mounted shift lever
transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer
SiriusXM satellite radio (3 month subscription)
USB and aux input ports
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 -inc: 5" audio display
Bluetooth wireless technology w/voice activation and steering wheel mounted audio controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

2019 Hyundai Tucson ...
 36,070 KM
$31,794 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Forte LX In...
 35,195 KM
$22,487 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sportage LX...
 150,490 KM
$21,497 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory