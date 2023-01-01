Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Kia Sportage

40,788 KM

Details Description Features

$33,566

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,566

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Sportage

2019 Kia Sportage

SX Turbo AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Sportage

SX Turbo AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Navigation

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

  1. 10335306
  2. 10335306
  3. 10335306
  4. 10335306
  5. 10335306
  6. 10335306
  7. 10335306
  8. 10335306
  9. 10335306
  10. 10335306
  11. 10335306
  12. 10335306
  13. 10335306
  14. 10335306
  15. 10335306
  16. 10335306
  17. 10335306
  18. 10335306
  19. 10335306
  20. 10335306
  21. 10335306
  22. 10335306
  23. 10335306
  24. 10335306
  25. 10335306
Contact Seller

$33,566

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
40,788KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10335306
  • Stock #: F56GF3
  • VIN: KNDPRCA64K7560297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,788 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
Free CARFAX history report
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Service records if available

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model.

Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

Dealer permit #4176
Dealer permit #4176

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
3.32 Axle Ratio
Battery w/Run Down Protection
62 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L T-GDI I4 D-CVVT
GVWR: 2,210 kgs (4,872 lbs)
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic -inc: Drive Mode Select (Eco/Sport/Normal)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Metal-Look Door Handles
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wheels: 19" Machined-Finish Alloy
Tires: P245/45R19 -inc: temporary spare tire
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) Lane Departure Warning
Park Assist Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Cargo Net
PERIMETER ALARM
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated & Air-Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable front seats, 10-way power driver seat, 2-way power driver lumbar and power passenger seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Style Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
8 speakers
digital signal processor
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
320w Regular Amplifier
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Voice Activation
HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 w/Navigation -inc: 8" display screen, SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, AUX and USB input jacks, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, harman/kardon premium sound system, inducti...

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Bluetooth hands-free connectivity
10-Way Power Driver Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
2-way power driver lumbar and power passenger seat
AUX and USB input jacks
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 w/Navigation -inc: 8" display screen
inductive wireless phone charger and USB charging port
Heated & Air-Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable front seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

2014 Hyundai Tucson ...
 143,000 KM
$13,977 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Sorento SX
 28,120 KM
$53,977 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Telluride E...
 26,415 KM
$54,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory