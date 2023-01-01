2019 Kia Sportage

$33,566 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 0 , 7 8 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10335306

10335306 Stock #: F56GF3

F56GF3 VIN: KNDPRCA64K7560297

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 40,788 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Hill Descent Control Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 3.32 Axle Ratio Battery w/Run Down Protection 62 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.0L T-GDI I4 D-CVVT GVWR: 2,210 kgs (4,872 lbs) Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic -inc: Drive Mode Select (Eco/Sport/Normal) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Metal-Look Door Handles Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Wheels: 19" Machined-Finish Alloy Tires: P245/45R19 -inc: temporary spare tire Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Brake Assist Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) Lane Departure Warning Park Assist Front And Rear Parking Sensors Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Interior Immobilizer Cargo Net PERIMETER ALARM Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Vinyl Door Trim Insert 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated & Air-Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable front seats, 10-way power driver seat, 2-way power driver lumbar and power passenger seat Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Style Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 8 speakers digital signal processor SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio 320w Regular Amplifier Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Voice Activation HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM Radio: AM/FM/MP3 w/Navigation -inc: 8" display screen, SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, AUX and USB input jacks, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, harman/kardon premium sound system, inducti... Additional Features Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Bluetooth hands-free connectivity 10-Way Power Driver Seat 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs 2-way power driver lumbar and power passenger seat AUX and USB input jacks Radio: AM/FM/MP3 w/Navigation -inc: 8" display screen inductive wireless phone charger and USB charging port Heated & Air-Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable front seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.