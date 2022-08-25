Menu
2019 Kia Sportage

70,000 KM

$28,973

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

LX 3.99% Financing Until Aug 31

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

70,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9006880
  • Stock #: F4PM8A
  • VIN: KNDPMCAC7K7507002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour black cherry
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Car!
Low Kilometers!
All-Wheel Drive!

Visit us in-person or online to schedule your test drive!
Key Features

- Heated Front Seats
- Touch Screen Infotainment
- Bluetooth
- Rearview Camera
- Remote Keyless Entry
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Heated Sideview Mirrors
- Rear Climate Vents
- Drive Mode Select

and more!


Experience is Everything at Birchwood KIA West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba KIA Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Buying a car should be fun! Come have fun with us!

Open 24 hours a day at birchwoodkiawest.ca
DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.195 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC
Battery w/Run Down Protection
62 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,150 kgs (4,740 lbs)
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic -inc: Drive Mode Select (Eco/Sport/Normal)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable driver seat
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Voice Activation
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 -inc: 5" LCD display, SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, AUX and USB input jacks and steering wheel mounted audio controls
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: P225/60R17 -inc: tire mobility kit
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
6 spd automatic transmission
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Front
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Driver memory
Bluetooth hands-free connectivity
AUX and USB input jacks and steering wheel mounted audio controls
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 -inc: 5" LCD display
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: Electric

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

