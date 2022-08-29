2019 Kia Sportage

$27,988 + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 8 4 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9086569

9086569 Stock #: 25612A

25612A VIN: KNDPMCAC2K7497009

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 25612A

Mileage 65,846 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Exterior Alloy Wheels Mechanical All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.