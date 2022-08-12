2019 Kia Stinger

$48,010 + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 0 7 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8974387

8974387 Stock #: F4JT7G

F4JT7G VIN: KNAE55LC6K6049615

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4JT7G

Mileage 25,072 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 3.54 Axle Ratio 150 amp alternator Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 60 L Fuel Tank 90-Amp/Hr 740CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension Engine: 3.3L Twin-Turbo GDI V6 Transmission: 8-Speed Sportmatic Automatic -inc: idle stop and go technology, drive mode select (Eco/Smart/Comfort (Normal)/Sport (Custom)) and paddle shifters Full-Time All-Wheel Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer Compass HEAD-UP DISPLAY Cargo Net Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror ashtray Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Leather Door Trim Insert Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Passenger Seat 12-Way Driver Seat UVO Intelligence Tracker System Heated & Air-Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver w/lumbar and driver seat memory system and 12-way power passenger seats w/lumbar, air cell lumbar driver seat w/bolster adjuster and driver cushion extension Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety First Aid Kit Driver Knee Airbag Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Restricted Driving Mode Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera 360 Camera Monitoring System Back-Up Camera Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Exterior Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Dark chrome grille Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Aluminum Spare Wheel Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster and Power Blind Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Chrome Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Tires: P225/40R19 Fr & P255/35R19 Rr -inc: Michelin summer performance Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna digital signal processor 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer turn-by-turn navigation directions Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Voice Activation 720w Premium Amplifier Seating Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger Additional Features Heads-Up Display Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seat(s)-Heated Front Seat-Power Driver Seat-Power Passenger Seats-Front Bucket Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather Seat-Memory Seat(s)-Cooled Front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.