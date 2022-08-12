Menu
2019 Kia Stinger

25,072 KM

Details Description Features

$48,010

+ tax & licensing
$48,010

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2019 Kia Stinger

2019 Kia Stinger

GT Limited

2019 Kia Stinger

GT Limited

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

$48,010

+ taxes & licensing

25,072KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8974387
  Stock #: F4JT7G
  VIN: KNAE55LC6K6049615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4JT7G
  • Mileage 25,072 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.54 Axle Ratio
150 amp alternator
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
60 L Fuel Tank
90-Amp/Hr 740CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
Engine: 3.3L Twin-Turbo GDI V6
Transmission: 8-Speed Sportmatic Automatic -inc: idle stop and go technology, drive mode select (Eco/Smart/Comfort (Normal)/Sport (Custom)) and paddle shifters
Full-Time All-Wheel
Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Compass
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Cargo Net
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Leather Door Trim Insert
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Passenger Seat
12-Way Driver Seat
UVO Intelligence Tracker System
Heated & Air-Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver w/lumbar and driver seat memory system and 12-way power passenger seats w/lumbar, air cell lumbar driver seat w/bolster adjuster and driver cushion extension
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
360 Camera Monitoring System Back-Up Camera
Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Dark chrome grille
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster and Power Blind
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Chrome Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P225/40R19 Fr & P255/35R19 Rr -inc: Michelin summer performance
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Voice Activation
720w Premium Amplifier
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Passenger
Heads-Up Display
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seat-Power Passenger
Seats-Front Bucket
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Seat-Memory
Seat(s)-Cooled Front

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

