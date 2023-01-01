Menu
2019 Kia Stinger

44,024 KM

Details Description Features

$38,788

+ tax & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

44,024KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9816436
  • Stock #: 22W1E361C
  • VIN: KNAE55LC7K6042883

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 44,024 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


2019 Kia Stinger AWD 3.3L V6 DGI 8-Speed Automatic


For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.


Reviews:
* Owners rave about the potent and refined V6 engine, smooth driveline, unique looks, and strong overall value. For the money, the Stinger delivers strongly on the performance, style, quality, and tech fronts. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Safety

Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Air &
Heat
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

