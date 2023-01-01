$38,788+ tax & licensing
$38,788
+ taxes & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
204-284-7650
2019 Kia Stinger
Location
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
44,024KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9816436
- Stock #: 22W1E361C
- VIN: KNAE55LC7K6042883
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 44,024 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Kia Stinger AWD 3.3L V6 DGI 8-Speed Automatic
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Reviews:
* Owners rave about the potent and refined V6 engine, smooth driveline, unique looks, and strong overall value. For the money, the Stinger delivers strongly on the performance, style, quality, and tech fronts. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Safety
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Air &
Heat
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9