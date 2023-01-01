2019 Kia Stinger

$38,788 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 4 , 0 2 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 9816436

9816436 Stock #: 22W1E361C

22W1E361C VIN: KNAE55LC7K6042883

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Mileage 44,024 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Steering Wheel Audio Controls Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Options POWER SEAT Safety Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Comfort Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Heads-Up Display Power Lift Gates Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Side Airbag Rear Air & Heat Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.