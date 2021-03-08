2019 Land Rover Discovery

Vehicle Features

Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Passenger Airbag Exterior Spoiler Running Boards Windows Sunroof Convenience Rain sensor wipers Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Temporary spare tire Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Trim Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Park Assist (360 Parallel + Perpendicular Parking) Automated Parking Sensors Incontrol Wi-Fi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off High Speed Intelligent Emergency Braking and Rear Traffic Monitor Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot Variable Speed

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.