2019 Land Rover Discovery

39,870 KM

$59,991

+ tax & licensing
HSE Now At 180 Lowson Crescent!

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

39,870KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6679781
  • Stock #: F3U99E
  • VIN: SALRR2RV6KA084001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony/Ebony/Ebony
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3U99E
  • Mileage 39,870 KM

Vehicle Description

Incoming! With a clean Car Fax! An amazing SUV and the only one we have to offer right now. With balance of warranty and phenomenal options throughout.
Why buy from a Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

And, only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control, a non dealer cannot assist with this.

Come check out the Discovery, one of our favorites for size and features.
Santorini Black with the Ebony interior, and loads of cargo capacity plus 5 passengers. Stands out from the crowd of SUV's and the Supercharged 3.0 moves pretty good.

Please note we will be adding new front and rear brake pads and rotors as part of the safety.

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Passenger Airbag
Spoiler
Running Boards
Sunroof
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Park Assist (360 Parallel + Perpendicular Parking) Automated Parking Sensors
Incontrol Wi-Fi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
High Speed Intelligent Emergency Braking and Rear Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Variable Speed

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

