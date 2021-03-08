2019 Land Rover Discovery

+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
Incoming! With a clean Car Fax! An amazing SUV and the only one we have to offer right now. With balance of warranty and phenomenal options throughout.
Why buy from a Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
And, only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control, a non dealer cannot assist with this.
Come check out the Discovery, one of our favorites for size and features.
Santorini Black with the Ebony interior, and loads of cargo capacity plus 5 passengers. Stands out from the crowd of SUV's and the Supercharged 3.0 moves pretty good.
Please note we will be adding new front and rear brake pads and rotors as part of the safety.
