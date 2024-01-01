$56,991+ tax & licensing
2019 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport HSE Dynamic | No Accidents | Local Trade
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$56,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F5NB8M
- Mileage 67,875 KM
Vehicle Description
The only pre-owned Sport we have to offer right now! Fire up that 5.0 V8 and any thought of EV is gone! Awesome!
Expected to arrive approximately August 16.
Call for further details or a walk around video! Features, features where to start:
* In Control Apps
* Soft Door Close
* Meridian Surround Sound System
* Heads Up Display
* Sliding Panoramic Roof with Power Blind
* Heated and Cooled Front Seats/Heated Rear
* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* Adaptive Cruise Control
* Lane Keep Assist/Blind Spot Assist
* Electronic Air Suspension
* 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
and of course there is more but my fingers are getting tired from all this typing!
At Land Rover Winnipeg we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Land Rover Winnipeg and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
-Land Rover trained technicians who care about ensuring the longevity of your vehicle
-Land Rover Valet concierge pick-up service to make your servicing needs easy and convenient
-Exclusive access to on-brand loaners and rental vehicles for your scheduled service appointments
-A specialized appraisal team able to explore multiple avenues to ensure you get top value for your trade
-And many more benefits for being a loyal member of the Land Rover Winnipeg Family!
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
