The only pre-owned Sport we have to offer right now! Fire up that 5.0 V8 and any thought of EV is gone! Awesome! Expected to arrive approximately August 16. Call for further details or a walk around video! Features, features where to start: * In Control Apps * Soft Door Close * Meridian Surround Sound System * Heads Up Display * Sliding Panoramic Roof with Power Blind * Heated and Cooled Front Seats/Heated Rear * Apple Car Play/Android Auto * Adaptive Cruise Control * Lane Keep Assist/Blind Spot Assist * Electronic Air Suspension * 21 Inch Alloy Wheels and of course there is more but my fingers are getting tired from all this typing! At Land Rover Winnipeg we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Land Rover Winnipeg and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: -Land Rover trained technicians who care about ensuring the longevity of your vehicle -Land Rover Valet concierge pick-up service to make your servicing needs easy and convenient -Exclusive access to on-brand loaners and rental vehicles for your scheduled service appointments -A specialized appraisal team able to explore multiple avenues to ensure you get top value for your trade -And many more benefits for being a loyal member of the Land Rover Winnipeg Family! Dealer Permit #0112

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

67,875 KM

$56,991

+ tax & licensing
2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE Dynamic | No Accidents | Local Trade

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE Dynamic | No Accidents | Local Trade

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$56,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
67,875KM
VIN SALWR2RE9KA866473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F5NB8M
  • Mileage 67,875 KM

Vehicle Description

The only pre-owned Sport we have to offer right now! Fire up that 5.0 V8 and any thought of EV is gone! Awesome!
Expected to arrive approximately August 16.

Call for further details or a walk around video! Features, features where to start:

* In Control Apps
* Soft Door Close
* Meridian Surround Sound System
* Heads Up Display
* Sliding Panoramic Roof with Power Blind
* Heated and Cooled Front Seats/Heated Rear
* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* Adaptive Cruise Control
* Lane Keep Assist/Blind Spot Assist
* Electronic Air Suspension
* 21 Inch Alloy Wheels

and of course there is more but my fingers are getting tired from all this typing!
At Land Rover Winnipeg we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Land Rover Winnipeg and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
-Land Rover trained technicians who care about ensuring the longevity of your vehicle
-Land Rover Valet concierge pick-up service to make your servicing needs easy and convenient
-Exclusive access to on-brand loaners and rental vehicles for your scheduled service appointments
-A specialized appraisal team able to explore multiple avenues to ensure you get top value for your trade
-And many more benefits for being a loyal member of the Land Rover Winnipeg Family!

Dealer Permit #0112
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Front And Rear Active Anti-Roll Bars
Automatic Rear Locking Differential
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
104 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 3,100 kgs (6,834 lbs)

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Wing Spoiler
Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Leather Door Trim Insert
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Full Morzine Cloth Headliner
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Leather Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision Mitigation and Reverse Traffic Detection
Child Seat Sensor and Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

digital signal processor
Automatic Equalizer
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

2019 Land Rover Range Rover