2019 Land Rover Range Rover
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Indus Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Pimento/Ebony/Pimento/Cir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F69DMH
- Mileage 42,619 KM
Vehicle Description
Local trade, low km, a Land Rover Winter Tire Package in storage, 22 Inch All Season Package and loaded like a premium SUV is expected to be in Autobiography trim.
Experience luxury and performance with this 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography. Despite being a few years old, this SUV still exudes elegance and power, perfect for those who demand the best in automotive engineering.
Key Features:
- Powerful 5.0 Litre engine with All-Wheel Drive
- Head-Up Display for enhanced driving experience
- Indus Silver Metallic exterior with striking Red interior
- Advanced Distance Pacing with Traffic Stop-Go
- Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer for enhanced security
- Garage Door Transmitter for added convenience
- Full Carpet Floor Covering with front and rear floor mats
Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of automotive excellence. Contact Land Rover Winnipeg today to schedule a test drive and experience the Range Rover Autobiography for yourself.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for walk around video!
Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg.
Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Visit us today or call for a personalized experience:
Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipeglandrover.com
Vehicle Features
