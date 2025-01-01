Menu
2019 Land Rover Range Rover

42,619 KM

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
42,619KM
VIN SALGV2RE0KA531196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Indus Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Pimento/Ebony/Pimento/Cir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F69DMH
  • Mileage 42,619 KM

Vehicle Description

Local trade, low km, a Land Rover Winter Tire Package in storage, 22 Inch All Season Package and loaded like a premium SUV is expected to be in Autobiography trim.
Experience luxury and performance with this 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography. Despite being a few years old, this SUV still exudes elegance and power, perfect for those who demand the best in automotive engineering.

Key Features:
- Powerful 5.0 Litre engine with All-Wheel Drive
- Head-Up Display for enhanced driving experience
- Indus Silver Metallic exterior with striking Red interior
- Advanced Distance Pacing with Traffic Stop-Go
- Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer for enhanced security
- Garage Door Transmitter for added convenience
- Full Carpet Floor Covering with front and rear floor mats

Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of automotive excellence. Contact Land Rover Winnipeg today to schedule a test drive and experience the Range Rover Autobiography for yourself. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Visit www.winnipeglandrover.com to learn more about this exceptional vehicle and our current offers.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for walk around video!

Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg.

Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Visit us today or call for a personalized experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipeglandrover.com

Dealer Permit #0112
Vehicle Features

Interior

HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

Media / Nav / Comm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Safety

Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot

Additional Features

Subwoofer
InControl Apps
12.3" FULL TFT DIGITAL INSTRUMENT PANEL
Lane Keep Assist Lane Keeping Assist
InControl Remote
Navigation Pro
10" Touch Pro duo w/2nd display
data plan
USB and 12V power sockets
Bluetooth connectivity and trip computer
28 Speakers
Radio: Meridian Signature Sound System -inc: 1700 watts
Pro Services 4G Connection and WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Land Rover Range Rover