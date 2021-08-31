2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Menu
Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Indus Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Almond/Espr/Alm/Ivory
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 44,969 KM

Vehicle Description

Please call for the details, Supercharged V8 Dynamic, clean Car Fax. Indus Silver with Almond.
Eligible for the awesome Certified Pre Owned Program, please call for the details on this.
Has the incredible 5.0 Supercharged V8 and with the black trim features it looks and sounds amazing.
Exterior is Indus Silver with the Almond/Ebony interior. With winter coming this all the features required to make it a little easier:

* Heated Steering Wheel
* Heated Front Seats
* Heated Windshield

and of course Navigation to help find a warmer climate once that border re-opens!

So why buy from a real Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians

Activated with exterior stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle, For example, the wheels are 22 inch black not silver alloy as shown. There is one picture of the actual rim, plus two of the interior to give an idea of color.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Parking Aid Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

