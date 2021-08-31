2019 Land Rover Range Rover

+ taxes & licensing
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
Please call for the details, Supercharged V8 Dynamic, clean Car Fax. Indus Silver with Almond.
Eligible for the awesome Certified Pre Owned Program, please call for the details on this.
Has the incredible 5.0 Supercharged V8 and with the black trim features it looks and sounds amazing.
Exterior is Indus Silver with the Almond/Ebony interior. With winter coming this all the features required to make it a little easier:
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Heated Front Seats
* Heated Windshield
and of course Navigation to help find a warmer climate once that border re-opens!
So why buy from a real Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians
Activated with exterior stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle, For example, the wheels are 22 inch black not silver alloy as shown. There is one picture of the actual rim, plus two of the interior to give an idea of color.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
