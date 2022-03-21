$94,291+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
2019 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport DYNAMIC
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$94,291
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8940817
- Stock #: F4C18N
- VIN: SALWR2REXKA845678
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Loire Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony Tan/Ebony/Tan/Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F4C18N
- Mileage 63,044 KM
Vehicle Description
Rare color combination here, beautiful. Eligible for the Land Rover Certified Pre Owned program!
HSE Dynamic with the 5.0 Supercharged! This is a local lease return with a clean Car Fax! A must see, check out some of these features:
* Rear Entertainment System
* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* In Control Apps
* 21 Inch Black Wheels
* 4 Zone Climate Control plus Front Console Cooler Box
* Adaptive Cruise Control
* Blind Spot Assist
* High Speed Emergency Braking
* Heads Up Display
* Lane Keep Assist
* Heated and Cooled Front Seats/Heated Rear Seats
and the list just keeps on going, such an amazing vehicle!
So why buy from a real Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
