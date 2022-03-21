Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

63,044 KM

Details Description Features

$94,291

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$94,291

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2019 Land Rover Range Rover

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport DYNAMIC

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport DYNAMIC

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

  1. 8940817
  2. 8940817
  3. 8940817
  4. 8940817
  5. 8940817
  6. 8940817
  7. 8940817
  8. 8940817
  9. 8940817
  10. 8940817
  11. 8940817
  12. 8940817
  13. 8940817
  14. 8940817
  15. 8940817
  16. 8940817
  17. 8940817
  18. 8940817
  19. 8940817
  20. 8940817
  21. 8940817
  22. 8940817
  23. 8940817
  24. 8940817
  25. 8940817
Contact Seller

$94,291

+ taxes & licensing

63,044KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8940817
  • Stock #: F4C18N
  • VIN: SALWR2REXKA845678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Loire Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony Tan/Ebony/Tan/Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4C18N
  • Mileage 63,044 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare color combination here, beautiful. Eligible for the Land Rover Certified Pre Owned program!
HSE Dynamic with the 5.0 Supercharged! This is a local lease return with a clean Car Fax! A must see, check out some of these features:

* Rear Entertainment System
* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* In Control Apps
* 21 Inch Black Wheels
* 4 Zone Climate Control plus Front Console Cooler Box
* Adaptive Cruise Control
* Blind Spot Assist
* High Speed Emergency Braking
* Heads Up Display
* Lane Keep Assist
* Heated and Cooled Front Seats/Heated Rear Seats

and the list just keeps on going, such an amazing vehicle!

So why buy from a real Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Permanent locking hubs
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Front And Rear Active Anti-Roll Bars
Automatic Rear Locking Differential
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
104 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 5.0L V8 Supercharged (518 HP)
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shift -inc: twin-speed transfer box (high/low range) and satin chrome gearshift paddles
GVWR: 3,100 kgs (6,834 lbs)
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Wing Spoiler
Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Leather Door Trim Insert
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Full Morzine Cloth Headliner
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Leather Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital Appearance
Intermittent Wipers
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision Mitigation and Reverse Traffic Detection
Child Seat Sensor and Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Leather Wrap Wheel
digital signal processor
Automatic Equalizer
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Anti-Starter
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

2016 Cadillac Escala...
 14,990 KM
$61,992 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Sierra 1500...
 22,446 KM
$49,992 + tax & lic
2021 Land Rover Defe...
 18,143 KM
$89,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory