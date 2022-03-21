2019 Land Rover Range Rover

$94,291 + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 0 4 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

VIN: SALWR2REXKA845678

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Loire Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Ebony Tan/Ebony/Tan/Ebony

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4C18N

Mileage 63,044 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler Permanent locking hubs 3.31 AXLE RATIO Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension Front And Rear Active Anti-Roll Bars Automatic Rear Locking Differential Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 104 L Fuel Tank Engine: 5.0L V8 Supercharged (518 HP) Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shift -inc: twin-speed transfer box (high/low range) and satin chrome gearshift paddles GVWR: 3,100 kgs (6,834 lbs) Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Metal-look grille LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Wheels w/Silver Accents Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Spare Wheel Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Side Windows Trim Wing Spoiler Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer Compass Trip Computer Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Leather Door Trim Insert 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel Smart Device Remote Engine Start Full Morzine Cloth Headliner Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Interior Trim -inc: Leather Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Digital Appearance Convenience Intermittent Wipers Safety Back-Up Camera Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Forward Collision Mitigation and Reverse Traffic Detection Child Seat Sensor and Power Rear Child Safety Locks Driver Monitoring-Alert Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Media / Nav / Comm digital signal processor Automatic Equalizer turn-by-turn navigation directions Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Additional Features Anti-Starter Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

