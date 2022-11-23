Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

15,000 KM

Details Description

$82,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$82,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2019 Land Rover Range Rover

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HST P400 - Excellent History, Land Rover Serviced, Warranty Incl

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HST P400 - Excellent History, Land Rover Serviced, Warranty Incl

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 9432144
  2. 9432144
  3. 9432144
  4. 9432144
  5. 9432144
  6. 9432144
  7. 9432144
  8. 9432144
  9. 9432144
  10. 9432144
  11. 9432144
  12. 9432144
  13. 9432144
  14. 9432144
  15. 9432144
  16. 9432144
  17. 9432144
  18. 9432144
  19. 9432144
  20. 9432144
  21. 9432144
  22. 9432144
  23. 9432144
  24. 9432144
  25. 9432144
  26. 9432144
  27. 9432144
  28. 9432144
  29. 9432144
  30. 9432144
  31. 9432144
  32. 9432144
  33. 9432144
  34. 9432144
  35. 9432144
  36. 9432144
  37. 9432144
  38. 9432144
  39. 9432144
  40. 9432144
  41. 9432144
  42. 9432144
  43. 9432144
  44. 9432144
  45. 9432144
  46. 9432144
  47. 9432144
  48. 9432144
  49. 9432144
  50. 9432144
Contact Seller

$82,800

+ taxes & licensing

15,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9432144
  • Stock #: SCV8121
  • VIN: SALWS2SU5KA867173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SCV8121
  • Mileage 15,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** LIMITED PRODUCTION P400 HST SUPERCHARGED HYBRID! *** HEADS UP DISPLAY + MERIDIAN STEREO + ADJUSTABLE RIDE HEIGHT!! *** RED LEATHER + AIR CONDITIONED SEATS + 22 INCH GLOSS BLACK WHEELS!!! *** Absolutely immaculate Range Rover Sport, blacked out exterior, red leather interior. Serviced religiously at Land Rover, excellent Carfax history, manufacturer warranty remaining for another year. Very limited production HST P400 with a mild hybrid system......Panoramic Sunroof......Navigation Package......A/C Ventilated Seats......Memory Seats......Ambient Lighting......Heated Steering Wheel......Front & Rear Heated Seats......Terrain Management System......Adjustable Ride Height Suspension (garage parking low through to off-road high)......Rain Sensing Wipers......Electrically Heated Front Windshield......Meridian Premium Audio Stereo System......Heads Up Display......Android Auto / Apple Carplay......Two Centre Console Screens......Full TFT Digital Display Instrument Cluster......Power Tilt / Telescoping Steering......Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This Range Rover Sport comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, fitted Ranger Rover mats, and balance of Factory 4 YR LAND ROVER WARRANTY. Just 16,000 kilometers, outstanding condition, and now sale priced at just $82,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 99,000 KM
$24,800 + tax & lic
2014 Chrysler 300 To...
 98,000 KM
$17,800 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 75,000 KM
$16,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory