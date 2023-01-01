2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Listing ID: 9588319 Stock #: F4XJVN VIN: SALWV2RE9KA866212
Exterior Colour
Santorini Black Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Mileage
53,753 KM
Mechanical
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Front And Rear Active Anti-Roll Bars
Automatic Rear Locking Differential
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 5.0L V8 Supercharged (518 HP)
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shift -inc: twin-speed transfer box (high/low range) and satin chrome gearshift paddles
GVWR: 3,100 kgs (6,834 lbs)
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Head Restraints
w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Morzine Cloth Headliner
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Leather Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Safety
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision Mitigation and Reverse Traffic Detection
Child Seat Sensor and Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Aerial View Camera System
Media / Nav / Comm
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Additional Features
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
