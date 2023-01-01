Menu
2019 Land Rover Range Rover

53,753 KM

Details Description Features

$88,881

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
Sport Autobiography Dyna Lease Return

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

53,753KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9588319
  • Stock #: F4XJVN
  • VIN: SALWV2RE9KA866212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 53,753 KM

Vehicle Description

One of "the" SUV to be seen in. The Range Rover Sport Autobiography. Amazing vehicle.
One of our absolute favorites! A must see and drive. No accidents!
Shown with stock photo which does not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details or walk around video while we intake this local lease return! Part of that process is removing the winter tires currently on the Sport and returning them to the original lessee. Come with all-season tires only
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Permanent locking hubs
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Front And Rear Active Anti-Roll Bars
Automatic Rear Locking Differential
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
104 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 5.0L V8 Supercharged (518 HP)
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shift -inc: twin-speed transfer box (high/low range) and satin chrome gearshift paddles
GVWR: 3,100 kgs (6,834 lbs)
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Wing Spoiler
Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Compass
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Leather Door Trim Insert
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Head Restraints
12-Way Driver Seat
w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
12-Way Passenger Seat
Full Morzine Cloth Headliner
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Leather Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Forward Collision Mitigation and Reverse Traffic Detection
Child Seat Sensor and Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Aerial View Camera System
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Automatic Equalizer
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Steering Wheel-Adjustable

