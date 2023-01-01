2019 Land Rover Range Rover

$88,881 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 7 5 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9588319

9588319 Stock #: F4XJVN

F4XJVN VIN: SALWV2RE9KA866212

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 53,753 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler Permanent locking hubs 3.31 AXLE RATIO Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension Front And Rear Active Anti-Roll Bars Automatic Rear Locking Differential Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 104 L Fuel Tank Engine: 5.0L V8 Supercharged (518 HP) Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shift -inc: twin-speed transfer box (high/low range) and satin chrome gearshift paddles GVWR: 3,100 kgs (6,834 lbs) Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Aluminum Spare Wheel Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Side Windows Trim Wing Spoiler Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer Compass Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Leather Door Trim Insert Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Head Restraints 12-Way Driver Seat w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 12-Way Passenger Seat Full Morzine Cloth Headliner Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital Appearance Interior Trim -inc: Leather Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Safety Back-Up Camera Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Forward Collision Mitigation and Reverse Traffic Detection Child Seat Sensor and Power Rear Child Safety Locks Aerial View Camera System Driver Monitoring-Alert Media / Nav / Comm Automatic Equalizer turn-by-turn navigation directions Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Additional Features Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Steering Wheel-Adjustable

