2019 Land Rover Range Rover

62,141 KM

Details Description Features

$73,291

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Sport Autobiography Dynamic SOLD!

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

62,141KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9705415
  • Stock #: F4YKG9
  • VIN: SALWV2RE7KA856603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Indus Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Pimento/Ebn/Ebn/Pim/Ebn
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 62,141 KM

Vehicle Description

But, don't be sad because we have a great selection of other pre-owned Range Rover Sports and Range Rovers!
Why buy from a Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

And only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control, a non-dealer cannot assist with this.

Features include:

In Control Apps
Heated Steering Wheel
Three Zone Climate Control
Sliding Panoramic Roof
Heated and Cooled Power Front Seats with Massage
Heated and Cooled Rear Seats
Meridian Surround Sound System
22 Inch Wheels

and so much more of course....the only one we have to offer.

Please note this Range Rover Sport requires some mechanical items to be completed and will be done so upon the sale of the vehicle.
At Land Rover Winnipeg we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Land Rover Winnipeg and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
-Land Rover trained technicians who care about ensuring the longevity of your vehicle
-Land Rover Valet concierge pick-up service to make your servicing needs easy and convenient
-Exclusive access to on-brand loaners and rental vehicles for your scheduled service appointments
-A specialized appraisal team able to explore multiple avenues to ensure you get top value for your trade
-And many more benefits for being a loyal member of the Land Rover Winnipeg Family!

Looking for something specific that we don't currently have in our new or pre-owned inventory? Let us find it for you!
Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Permanent locking hubs
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Front And Rear Active Anti-Roll Bars
Automatic Rear Locking Differential
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
104 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 5.0L V8 Supercharged (518 HP)
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shift -inc: twin-speed transfer box (high/low range) and satin chrome gearshift paddles
GVWR: 3,100 kgs (6,834 lbs)

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Wing Spoiler
Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Leather Door Trim Insert
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Head Restraints
12-Way Driver Seat
w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
12-Way Passenger Seat
Full Morzine Cloth Headliner
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Leather Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Forward Collision Mitigation and Reverse Traffic Detection
Child Seat Sensor and Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Aerial View Camera System
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Equalizer
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna

