2019 Land Rover Range Rover
Autobiography THE Luxury SUV
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
- Listing ID: 9813541
- Stock #: F51X9D
- VIN: SALGV2RE7KA523676
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Interior Colour Navy/Navy/Ivory/Ivory
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 65,762 KM
Vehicle Description
There are pretenders, but Range Rover remains the true elite. Available only until April 30!
Why buy from a Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
And only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control, a non-dealer cannot assist with this.
Features include:
* 24 Way Power Heated and Cooled Front Seats with Massage
* Heated and Cooled Rear Seats
* Front Center Console Refrigerator
* Cabin Air Ionization
* 4 Zone Climate Control
* Heads Up Display
* Heated Steering Wheel
* In Control Apps
And of course, so much more to discuss...
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details or a walk around video. For example the interior is Navy/Ivory not Ebony.
Please note vehicle will have mechanical requirements to complete safety performed only once deal is agreed upon.
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
