2019 Land Rover Range Rover

$99,991 + taxes & licensing
65,762 KM Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Fuji White

Interior Colour Navy/Navy/Ivory/Ivory

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 65,762 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust 3.31 AXLE RATIO Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 1 Skid Plate Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension Front And Rear Active Anti-Roll Bars Automatic Rear Locking Differential 90-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Engine: 5.0L V8 Supercharged Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control 104 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 3,160 kgs Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: ZF 8HP45, rotary shifter and gearshift paddles Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Door auto-latch LED brakelights Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Laminated Glass Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Wiper Park Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer Compass HEAD-UP DISPLAY Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Outside temp gauge Voice recorder Front Cupholder Air filtration Interior Lock Disable Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Leather Door Trim Insert Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Folding Cargo Cover Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Full Suedecloth Simulated Suede Headliner Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material 14-Way Driver Seat Power w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints Driver And Front Passenger Armrests Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and Rear Console w/Storage 14-Way Passenger Seat Safety Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Back-Up Camera w/Washer Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Power Rear Child Safety Locks Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors High Speed Intelligent Emergency Braking and Rear Traffic Monitor Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Media / Nav / Comm Automatic Equalizer Audio Theft Deterrent 3 LCD Monitors In The Front Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Additional Features Heads-Up Display Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Steering Wheel-Adjustable

