2019 Land Rover Range Rover

65,762 KM

Details Description Features

$99,991

+ tax & licensing
$99,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Autobiography THE Luxury SUV

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Autobiography THE Luxury SUV

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$99,991

+ taxes & licensing

65,762KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9813541
  • Stock #: F51X9D
  • VIN: SALGV2RE7KA523676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Navy/Navy/Ivory/Ivory
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 65,762 KM

Vehicle Description

There are pretenders, but Range Rover remains the true elite. Available only until April 30!
Why buy from a Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

And only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control, a non-dealer cannot assist with this.

Features include:

* 24 Way Power Heated and Cooled Front Seats with Massage
* Heated and Cooled Rear Seats
* Front Center Console Refrigerator
* Cabin Air Ionization
* 4 Zone Climate Control
* Heads Up Display
* Heated Steering Wheel
* In Control Apps
And of course, so much more to discuss...
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details or a walk around video. For example the interior is Navy/Ivory not Ebony.

Please note vehicle will have mechanical requirements to complete safety performed only once deal is agreed upon.
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
1 Skid Plate
Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Front And Rear Active Anti-Roll Bars
Automatic Rear Locking Differential
90-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 5.0L V8 Supercharged
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
104 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 3,160 kgs
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: ZF 8HP45, rotary shifter and gearshift paddles

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Door auto-latch
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Wiper Park
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Compass
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Leather Door Trim Insert
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Folding Cargo Cover
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Full Suedecloth Simulated Suede Headliner
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
14-Way Driver Seat
Power w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and Rear Console w/Storage
14-Way Passenger Seat

Safety

Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
High Speed Intelligent Emergency Braking and Rear Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Equalizer
Audio Theft Deterrent
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Steering Wheel-Adjustable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

